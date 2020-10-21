Betty Jean Thomas, 69, of Fairmont, passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital. She was born on September 27, 1951, in Fairmont, a daughter of the late Dorothy (Sutton) Hyde.After graduating from East Fairmont High School in 1969, Betty went on to be a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and homemaker. She worked for Frankie’s Supper Club. She will be missed by many.Betty is survived by her devoted husband of 40 years, Michael F. Thomas.She is also survived by daughters, Kara Thomas and Michele Trusler, both of Fairmont; brothers, Garrett Hyde, of Virginia, and Bobby Ross, of Wardensville; sisters, Frannie Hyde, of Fairmont, and Carole Lechiara, of Bridgeport; grandchildren: Kayla, Tiffanie, and Jay; and great-grandchildren: Aleeah, Jedidiah, and Dawson. In keeping with her wishes, cremation will take place. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com

