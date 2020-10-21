Advertisement

Bridgeport tops Class AAA ahead of return, North Marion up to No. 6 in AA

Doddridge slides to No. 2 in A after two week hiatus
North Marion
North Marion(wdtv)
Oct. 21, 2020
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Tribe will make its return to the gridiron on Friday night as the top dog in AAA.

Bridgeport is tied with South Charleston and Cabell Midland for the top spot with a 12.5 rating.

North Marion moved up to No. 6 in AA after its Week 7 win over Lewis County. The Huskies (5-1) travel to No. 2 Frankfort (6-1) on Friday. Fairmont Senior (4-2) moved up to No. 8 after defeating Byrd on Sunday. The Flying Eagles slid to No. 9 while Elkins sits at No. 12 and Lincoln and Braxton are tied for the 14.

Doddridge County, who has not played for the past two weeks and will take the field again this week, slid to the second spot in Single A. Tygarts Valley came in at No. 9 and will also be on pause this week. Gilmer County and Ritchie County are No. 15 and 16 in the ranks, respectively.

WVSSAC Playoff rankings Week 8

