Brisk flu shot turnout reported in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON W.Va. (WSAZ) - In just one month, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has already given out 3,769 flu shots.

They reached that milestone only a month after shots became available at drive-thru testing events.

According to health officials, the department vaccinated 6,750 people last year. This puts the county at the halfway mark of last year’s numbers, just one month after vaccinations became available.

“That is an excellent place for us to be,” said Dr. Sherri Young, health officer with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

Young told WSAZ she hopes the county surpasses this number as the pandemic continues.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, flu cases usually peak between the months of December and February. But officials say getting the shot a little early will help you in the long run.

“It takes about two weeks for your body to build antibodies against the flu to be fully protected,” Young said.

The CDC also has a map that shows the state of West Virginia is already seeing a moderate level of flu spread. County health officials say only one case has been reported in Kanawha County so far.

Young says it is extremely important to get your flu shot because this flu season will be happening along with the COVID-19 pandemic.

She also notes that the same actions used to mitigate the virus, including social distancing and handwashing, can protect you from the flu as well.

