Community voices concerns at Harrison County BOE meeting

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Community members signed up to speak at Harrison County’s Board of Education meeting to discuss their thoughts on students being in person or virtual.

Some shared students should be in school because virtual learning is not working out for them. Others argued it’s important to practice safety and you can’t socially distance well enough in schools.

A first-year teacher said that she never imagined her career to begin this way.

“About two months ago, I tested positive for COVID-19, and I was in quarantine for 14 days. On the last day of my quarantine, I tested positive for COVID. I could barely move out of my bed. I had trouble breathing. I couldn’t walk across my room,” she shared.

The teacher said she doesn’t think there is enough space in schools to practice social distancing guidelines.

Harrison County parent -- Heather McNally argued that students weren’t learning virtually and were losing out by not being in the classroom.

“We know our kids, and we know they need to be in school. Kids are becoming depressed, lazy, and anxious. They need structure. They need to be in a classroom more than one or two days a week,” she added.

McNally said her children don’t feel that they’ve learned anything by being online.

Community member Beth Carter also said students should be in school.

“I’m here with no child in the public school system as of the start of the school year because I pulled my daughter out of this school system because it failed her,” Carted shared.

She said she’s fighting for the students that don’t have someone to advocate for them.

At the end of the meeting, board members shared their thoughts on how to conduct the school. Many members agreed that the best route for the health and wellbeing of the students was to gradually work their way up with how many days they attend in person.

