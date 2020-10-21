Advertisement

Community voices concerns at Harrison County BOE meeting

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Community members signed up to speak at Harrison County’s Board of Education meeting to discuss their thoughts on students being in person or virtual.

Some shared students should be in school because virtual learning is not working out for them. Others argued it’s important to practice safety and you can’t socially distance well enough in schools.

A first-year teacher said that she never imagined her career to begin this way.

“About two months ago, I tested positive for COVID-19, and I was in quarantine for 14 days. On the last day of my quarantine, I tested positive for COVID. I could barely move out of my bed. I had trouble breathing. I couldn’t walk across my room,” she shared.

The teacher said she doesn’t think there is enough space in schools to practice social distancing guidelines.

Harrison County parent -- Heather McNally argued that students weren’t learning virtually and were losing out by not being in the classroom.

“We know our kids, and we know they need to be in school. Kids are becoming depressed, lazy, and anxious. They need structure. They need to be in a classroom more than one or two days a week,” she added.

McNally said her children don’t feel that they’ve learned anything by being online.

Community member Beth Carter also said students should be in school.

“I’m here with no child in the public school system as of the start of the school year because I pulled my daughter out of this school system because it failed her,” Carted shared.

She said she’s fighting for the students that don’t have someone to advocate for them.

At the end of the meeting, board members shared their thoughts on how to conduct the school. Many members agreed that the best route for the health and wellbeing of the students was to gradually work their way up with how many days they attend in person.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Health officials report 215 new cases of COVID-19, five additional deaths in W.Va.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 215 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Wednesday.

News

Route 50 rollover closes Eastbound lanes

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
A truck headed towards Parkersburg and rolled over into the Eastbound lane.

News

11 PM Forecast 10 20 2020

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Monongalia County cannabis regulations could pose hurdle for local businesses

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Joe Buchanan
It has been two years of progress for medical marijuana advocates here in West Virginia, but proposed regulations by Monongalia County health officials could pose a new hurdle.

Latest News

News

GOP Paycheck Protection Program bill fails in Senate

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Josh Croup
It comes as Democrats and Republicans are still at odds over more federal coronavirus relief two weeks until Election Day.

News

Advance Care Planning

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

County Clerk prepares for early voting

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
We are just 13 days away from Election Day, but for some it can be as early as tomorrow, Oct. 21. Early voting begins and the county clerks here in Harrison County say that things are already hectic.

News

Marijuana

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Colleen Campbell's 6 PM WX 10 20 2020

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Manchin on McConnell PPP Bill

Updated: 16 hours ago