Copper theft causes Frontier outages

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Frontier customers are without services due to a copper theft.

According to the Hurricane Mayor, approximately $5,000 worth of copper was stolen near Fruth Pharmacy in Hurricane.

Officials say there is a suspect but no arrest has been made.

The Hurricane Mayor says 2,100 pairs of wire has been stolen. City Hall may have around 10 pairs of wire. Most houses have one.

Crews are out repairing Wednesday afternoon.

This is a developing story.

