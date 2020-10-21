Doege returns home as Mountaineers look for revenge in Lubbock

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia (3-1) will travel to the Lonestar state on Saturday for a 5:30 p.m. kickoff against Texas Tech (1-3).

The Red Raiders have yet to win a conference game but their losses have come against in-state rival Texas in overtime, and against the Big 12′s top two teams in Kansas State and Iowa State.

The Mountaineers are fueled by last year’s loss to the Red Raiders in Morgantown. WVU fell to TTU, 38-17 on November 9. Texas Tech compiled just 127 yards on the ground but scored four rushing touchdowns, all coming in the red zone. It will definitely be a battle upfront in Lubbock between the Red Raiders veteran offensive line and the Mountaineer defensive line which tops the Big 12 with 4 sacks per game. They did not have a single one against the Red Raiders a year ago.

It’s also a special game for Mountaineer r-junior starting quarterback Jarret Doege. Doege was born and raised in Texas and spent his final two years of high school in Lubbock playing for Cooper High School. His brother, Seth, was a quarterback for the Red Raiders from 2009-12. His offensive coordinator was current WVU head coach Neal Brown. Seth led the legendary upset of the Mountaineers in 2012 against then ranked No. 5 WVU with the likes of Geno Smith and Tavon Austin, 49-14.

Jarret hopes another Doege will provide the fireworks on Saturday, but this time for the gold & blue.

Saturday’s contest between the Mountaineers and the Red Raiders will kick at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.