Eugenia Ellen “Jeanie” Rolland Sullivan, 90, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Meadowview Manor Nursing Home.She was born in Clarksburg, WV on April 5, 1930, a daughter of the late Ernest and Nina Mae “Sallie” Collins Rolland.In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Glenn Sullivan who passed on March 16, 2011.Mrs. Sullivan is survived by her children; Mark Sullivan and wife Natalie of Hollister, CA, Tom Sullivan and wife Jan of Clarksburg, WV, Tim Sullivan and wife Terri of Morgan Hill, CA and Mary Beth Cooper and husband John of Clarksburg, WV; 11 grandchildren; Timothy Sullivan and wife Briann, Mark Sullivan and wife Brittany, Shelby Sullivan, Ryan Sullivan, Andrew Sullivan and wife Lacey, Daniel and Kayleigh Sullivan, and Jonathan, Lindsey, Kaitlin and Karly Cooper; 9 great-grandchildren; Jaxon, Marley, Blake, Scarlett, Maverick, Delaney Jane, Jillian, Roman and Lyla; as well as several nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her son, Joffre Rolland Sullivan; 2 brothers, Joffre and Junior Rolland; and sister Marie Colvin.Jeanie was a graduate of Victory High School, Class of 1947. She attended Davis & Elkins College, Salem College, where she received her degree in Business, and West Virginia University, where she received her master’s degree in guidance and counseling. She was employed at Rolland Glass Company in the accounting division during and after college. She was a teacher and counselor at Notre Dame High School from 1964-1971, Roosevelt Wilson High School from 1972-1980 and Notre Dame High School for Girls in San Jose, CA from 1982-1984. Upon returning to her home state she resumed her work for Notre Dame High School. She arranged for many scholarships not only for students at the school she was working for but for various schools. She enjoyed attending high school sporting events and WVU football and basket games.She was an avid reader. Most of all, she loved her family. She raised 5 children and fostered 3 sisters separately throughout their high school years. She was happiest when having her family over for meals and was most famous for her homemade noodles.Jeanie was a member of Clarksburg League for Service, Past President of Clarksburg Women’s Club, and a member of St. Mary’s Hospital Auxiliary.There will be a private service held for Jeanie and interment will take place in the Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

