Florence Deborah Coulter, age 80 of Cowen passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Webster Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born October 23, 1939 in Braxton County and was the daughter of the late Denver and Nina Bragg Jarvis. Also preceding her in death were her husband Cecil Coulter; sons Billy Coulter and Calvin Smith; daughter Sharon Coulter; and siblings Harley, Burle, Jim, and Phyllis Jarvis.Florence was a Baptist by Faith and enjoyed watching church of TV and also attending church services at the nursing home. She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren very much; she also enjoyed playing Bingo.Surviving are her children; Wendy Bleigh and Kathy Lough of Craigsville, Lloyd Coulter of Bergoo, and Patricia Simmons of North Carolina; brothers, Ladis Jarvis of Ohio and Robert Jarvis of Florida; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and also her best friend Betty Lemaster.Per her request there will be no services at this time.Online condolences may be made to the family at www.adamsreedfh.com.Adams-Reed Funeral Home, Cowen is honored to be serving the Coulter family.

