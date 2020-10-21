Advertisement

Four finalists named for West Liberty University president

West Liberty
West Liberty(WDTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. (AP) — Four finalists have been selected for West Liberty University president.

On Tuesday, a presidential search committee said the finalists were Melinda Arnold, W. Franklin Evans, Jay Gatrell and Michael Victor.

West Liberty said in a news release that the candidates will visit the campus over the next few weeks. More than 70 applications were submitted.

Arnold is provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at Montana State University Billings.

Evans is president of Voorhees College in Denmark, South Carolina.

Gatrell is provost and vice president of academic affairs at Eastern Illinois University.

Victor is president of Mercyhurst University in Erie, Pennsylvania.

West Liberty expects the new president to be in place by the start of the spring semester in January.

The university reopened the presidential search in August after three of four finalists withdrew from consideration. Stephen Greiner announced his retirement as president in June but agreed to stay on through November.

