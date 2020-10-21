Advertisement

Gondrezick, Niblack earn preseason honorable mention All-Big 12 honors

Duo earned conference honorable mention in 2019-20 season
Kari Niblack & Kysre Gondrezick
Kari Niblack & Kysre Gondrezick(wdtv)
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A pair of Mountaineers have earned preseason honorable mention All-Big 12 honors as the conference revealed its preseason awards on Wednesday.

Senior guard Kysre Gondrezick & junior forward Kari Niblack are both on the list after earing the same honor after the 2019-20 season.

Gondrezick led WVU and was 11th in the Big 12, averaging 15.3 points in the 2019-20 season. She also tallied 3.2 assists per game.

Niblack earned the Big 12 Sixth Woman of the Year award last season, pouring in 10 points, 7 rebounds and 2 blocks per game.

2020-21 Big 12 WBB Preseason Awards

