Health officials report 215 new cases of COVID-19, five additional deaths in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 215 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Wednesday.

It brings the total count to 20,734.

DHHR officials also reported five additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Wednesday bringing the death count to 413.

The patients were a 62-year old male from Wetzel County, an 87-year old female from Cabell County, a 76-year old male from Upshur County, an 85-year old female from Harrison County, and an 89-year old female from Cabell County.

“I’m sorry to report that we have lost another five West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Each loss is a heartbreak to a family and to our state. I urge you to remember your actions for safety result in saving the lives of your family, neighbors and friends.”

DHHR officials said 5,106 cases are currently active.

According to data from DHHR, 188 patients are currently hospitalized. 65 patients are in ICU, and 25 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (164), Berkeley (1,461), Boone (307), Braxton (47), Brooke (197), Cabell (1,237), Calhoun (33), Clay (55), Doddridge (67), Fayette (727), Gilmer (64), Grant (179), Greenbrier (162), Hampshire (122), Hancock (195), Hardy (102), Harrison (624), Jackson (362), Jefferson (538), Kanawha (3,394), Lewis (68), Lincoln (221), Logan (719), Marion (362), Marshall (262), Mason (167), McDowell (106), Mercer (606), Mineral (206), Mingo (528), Monongalia (2,239), Monroe (206), Morgan (109), Nicholas (177), Ohio (467), Pendleton (73), Pleasants (23), Pocahontas (64), Preston (181), Putnam (804), Raleigh (681), Randolph (389), Ritchie (31), Roane (92), Summers (82), Taylor (165), Tucker (58), Tyler (25), Upshur (228), Wayne (513), Webster (26), Wetzel (95), Wirt (32), Wood (505), Wyoming (187).

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Berkeley, Cabell, Doddridge, Harrison, Logan, Mingo, Monongalia, Monroe, Morgan, Pendleton, Randolph, Roane, Taylor, Wayne, Wirt, and Wyoming counties.

Berkeley County, October 21, 8:30 AM – 12:30 PM, Hedgesville High School, 109 Ridge Road North, Hedgesville, WV

Cabell County, October 21, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell County Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (flu shots offered)

Doddridge County, October 21, 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Doddridge County High School, 79 Bulldog Drive, West Union, WV

Harrison County, October 21, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Jackson Square (back door of the Health Department), Traders Alley, Clarksburg, WV

Logan County, October 21, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV

Mingo County, October 21, 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Williamson Health and Wellness Center, 183 East 2nd Street, Williamson, WV

Monongalia County, October 21, 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, West Virginia University, Student Recreation Center, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Monroe County, October 21, 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Monroe County Health Department, 200 Health Center Drive, Union, WV

Morgan County, October 21, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Warm Springs Middle School, 271 Warm Springs Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Pendleton County, October 21, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Pendleton County Health Department, 273 Mill Road, Franklin, WV

Randolph County, October 21, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, 22 Buffalo Street, Elkins, WV

Roane County, October 21, 1:00 – 5:00 PM, Roane County High School, 1 Raider Way, Spencer, WV

Taylor County, October 21, 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV

Wayne County, October 21, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV 25570

Wirt County, October 21, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Coplin Clinic, 483 Court Street, Elizabeth, WV, Pre-registration at www.ipsumcovidresults.com

Wyoming County, October 21, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV

