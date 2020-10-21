Joseph “Joe” Dean Bailey, 59, of Weston passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston.He was born in Weston on June 18, 1961, a son of the late Judson and Anna Elizabeth Queen Bailey. In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie Lee Crouse Bailey; one daughter, Charlotte Renee Bailey; and two sisters: Hattie Knight and Thelma Knicley.Forever cherishing their memories of Joe are two children: Olan Ross and wife, Jessica, of Weston, and Elizabeth Henline and fiancé, Richard Ferrant, of Buckhannon; six step children: Lora Montgomery of Weston, Edwin Posey of Weston, Tammy Street of Galax, VA, Robin Crouse and husband, Jesse, of Fries, VA, Roy Crouse of Galax, VA, and Stella Butcher and husband, Samuel, of Jane Lew; companion, Kimberly “Sue” Conrad of Weston, and her children: Brian, Danny, Harold, Matthew, Haley and Harley Conrad; twenty six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; three siblings: Martha Frame and husband, Steve, of Salem, Evelyn Bailey of Weston, and Thomas Bailey of Belding, MI; and many nieces and nephews.Joe was born and raised in Weston but was able to travel with his job as a driller with the Oil and Gas Industry. He loved his job and truly lived the oil field life style. Joe was extremely knowledgeable about the rock/earth formations and could tell you exactly what you would hit at any given depth anywhere in the United States. In his spare time, Joe enjoyed socializing with friends, shooting guns, and joking and carrying on. He was a great mechanic and could work on anything.In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made directly to Pat Boyle Funeral Home and sent to PO Box 569, Jane Lew, WV 26378.Joe’s request for cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Joseph “Joe” Dean Bailey. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

