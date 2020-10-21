Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | October 21, 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fog might be rolling through parts of West Virginia right now, but after the fog leaves, it’s going to be a nice day. The frontal boundary that has brought rain to our region for the past few days is lifting north and is being replaced by high pressure, allowing for mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper-70s today. It’s going to be awesome outside. Tomorrow, temperatures will climb even higher, reaching up to 80 in some places, so we’ll feel more like we’re in Summer than October. After Friday, a cold front will swing in, and start bringing rain showers and Fall-like temperatures throughout the weekend. Next week, we’ll continue seeing more rain showers. In short, try to enjoy today and tomorrow while you can, because after Friday, you’ll need an umbrella.

Today: Barring a few clouds and even a shower or two, most of the day will be dry and sunny. This is thanks to a high-pressure system keeping a northerly warm front at bay. It will also be warm, comparable to early-September. High: 78.

Tonight: Skies will be mostly clear, although cool temperatures could lead to some more valley fog. Barring isolated pockets of fog, it will be nice out tonight, so go out and enjoy the nighttime. Low: 54.

Thursday: We’ll warm up even more tomorrow, and skies will remain mostly clear. Temperatures could approach record-highs, but even if they don’t, we’ll be well-above average. Make sure to drink plenty of water for tomorrow. High: 80.

Friday: Friday afternoon will be the last day to go out and enjoy the sunshine. Late-evening and overnight, a cold front will start pushing in cloud cover for our region, and we might even see pop-up showers overnight. High: 78.

