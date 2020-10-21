North Central WV Trick or Treat times
Trick or treating in North Central West Virginia is happening soon! Below is a list of trick or treat times in our area. We will be adding additional times and locations as we receive them.
People are urged to follow the CDC Guidelines for Halloween and trick-or-treat activities.
HARRISON COUNTY
Clarksburg
Oct. 31, 6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.: Residential Trick or Treat
Stonewood
TRICK-OR-TREATING CANCELED IN STONEWOOD
West Milford
Oct. 31, 6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.: Residential Trick or Treat
MARION COUNTY
Fairmont
Oct. 31, 6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.: Residential Trick or Treat
MONONGALIA COUNTY
Morgantown
Oct. 31, 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.: Residential Trick or Treat
PRESTON COUNTY
Brandonville
Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. p.m. - 7:00 p.m.: Residential Trick or Treat
Kingwood
Oct. 31, 5:00 p.m. p.m. - 6:00 p.m.: Residential Trick or Treat
There will be no Halloween party at the Civic Center due to COVID restriction.
Terra Alta
Oct. 31, 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.: Residential Trick or Treat
RANDOLPH COUNTY
Elkins
Oct. 31, 6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.: Residential Trick or Treat
UPSHUR COUNTY
Buckhannon
Oct. 28, 6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.: Trunk-Or-Treat at the Buckhannon-Upshur High School parking lot loop
Oct. 31, 6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.: Residential Trick or Treat
