North Central WV Trick or Treat times

(WSAZ)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Trick or treating in North Central West Virginia is happening soon! Below is a list of trick or treat times in our area. We will be adding additional times and locations as we receive them.

People are urged to follow the CDC Guidelines for Halloween and trick-or-treat activities.

Have a trick or treat event for us to add? Email news@wdtv.com.

HARRISON COUNTY

Clarksburg

Oct. 31, 6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.: Residential Trick or Treat

Stonewood

TRICK-OR-TREATING CANCELED IN STONEWOOD

West Milford

Oct. 31, 6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.: Residential Trick or Treat

MARION COUNTY

Fairmont

Oct. 31, 6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.: Residential Trick or Treat

MONONGALIA COUNTY

Morgantown

Oct. 31, 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.: Residential Trick or Treat

PRESTON COUNTY

Brandonville

Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. p.m. - 7:00 p.m.: Residential Trick or Treat

Kingwood

Oct. 31, 5:00 p.m. p.m. - 6:00 p.m.: Residential Trick or Treat

There will be no Halloween party at the Civic Center due to COVID restriction.

Terra Alta

Oct. 31, 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.: Residential Trick or Treat

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Elkins

Oct. 31, 6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.: Residential Trick or Treat

UPSHUR COUNTY

Buckhannon

Oct. 28, 6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.: Trunk-Or-Treat at the Buckhannon-Upshur High School parking lot loop

Oct. 31, 6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.: Residential Trick or Treat

