North Marion’s Hall & Murphy share irreplaceable QB bond

Premier Bank Player of the Week
Murphy Hall
Murphy Hall(WDTV)
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:24 PM EDT
RACHEL, W.Va (WDTV) - North Marion junior quarterback Brody Hall lost the battle for QB1 in 2019 to then senior Gunner Murphy.

Murphy went on to lead the Big 10, throwing for over 2,300 yards and 25 touchdowns and is currently a freshman on the Marietta men’s basketball team.

Through their competition, they built an irreplaceable friendship. After being mentored by Gunner all of last season, Hall is now the North Marion signal caller. He threw for 170 yards and a touchdown and ran for three more in North Marion’s win over Lewis County last Friday, a victory that propelled the Huskies to the sixth spot in the AA standings.

The two still talk quite often, and Murphy has even been able to attend a pair of Brody’s games this season. The duo also now have something else in common as they have both earned Premier Bank Player of the Week honors.

