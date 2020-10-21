Patty Darlene Radcliff Burnside Coe, 60, of Clarksburg went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Clarksburg Patty Darlene Radcliff on November 25, 1959, a daughter of Beulah Mae Radcliff, and adopted and lovingly raised by William and Nora Radcliff Burnside. She is survived by her husband, James Coe and her mother-in-law, Pauline Coe; four children, Sandra Sanders and her husband Jeff and their children, Jeffrey Wright, Jacob Wright, Alan Sanders and Cooper Sanders; Christy Holden and her companion Travis Boyce and her children, Justice, Seth, James, Lilly and Isaiah; James Holden and his husband Thomas Hollowell and his children Makayla, Elijah, Elizabeth and Jonathan Holden, and Joshua Holden and his husband William; a step-daughter, Jamie Lynn Hurlbut; three great grandchildren, Eli, Baylee and Joseph; sister and friend, Jeanie Ramsey; Sisters Robin Merriman and Nora Lott; brother Robert Merriman and his wife Virginia; sister-in-law, Mary Coe; brothers-in-law, Timothy and Steven Coe; several nieces and nephews; many precious prayer warriors, Gale L., Debbie D., Doris and Danny, Jeff and Barbie, Debra L., Bege E., Jan H., Debbie S., Lisa H., Thomas H., Frank D., Anaria, Chris and Ruth Alice. She also leaves behind Tammy Woodson and all her beautiful neighbors at Oak Mound High Rise Community and her special angel Brooke, and her special companion Little Dog. She was also preceded in death by her father-in-law, Richard Coe. Patty loved the Lord and was a Child of God. She was a member of the House of Prayer and Connecting Point Church. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Thursday from 5:00 to 7:00 pm, where funeral services will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 10:00 am with Pastors Peggy Williams and Bryan Lamm officiating. Interment will be in the Sunset Memorial Park. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

