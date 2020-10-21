Pet Helpers: Alex

Today’s pet of the week is Alex! If you are looking for that perfect little friend that you can carry with you, this tiny man is your guy.

Tiny Alex is about 10 -12 years old and was adopted from Pet Helpers several years ago. Recently, his human passed away so he is now looking for a quiet retirement home. He is a quiet and shy little guy,

Alex is neutered, vaccinated and micro chipped. However, this little man does not have many teeth anymore. He uses potty pads regularly. His foster mom loves him to pieces.

If you’re interested in Alex, submit the the online application. His adoption fee is $75 and he is being fostered in Morgantown, W.Va.

