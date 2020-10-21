Advertisement

Richard T. “Richie” Golden

Richard T. “Richie” Golden
Richard T. “Richie” Golden(Picasa | Richard T. “Richie” Golden)
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Richard T. “Richie” Golden, 58, of West Milford, passed away suddenly on October 19, 2020 at his residence.Richie was born in Manassas, Virginia on May 20, 1962, a son of Sue Ann Roush Boone and husband Howard of West Milford, and the late Richard K. Golden.In addition to his mother and stepfather he is survived by his brother, Brian Golden and wife Barbie of Jane Lew, sister Richelle “Shelly” Blair and husband Jerry of Weston; step-brother, Gary Boone of California; step-sister, Jeanne Turner of California; as well as many aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.Richie will be remembered as a jokester who never met a stranger. He had such a tender soul and a kind heart.In addition to his father, Richard is preceded in death by one brother, Mathew Golden; and one step-brother, Michael Boone.In keeping with his wishes Richard will be cremated.A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Funerals

Joseph “Joe” Dean Bailey

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Joseph “Joe” Dean Bailey

Funerals

William “Bill” Howard Wyckoff

Updated: 13 minutes ago
William “Bill” Howard Wyckoff

Funerals

Betty Jean Thomas

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Betty Jean Thomas

Funerals

Eugenia Ellen “Jeanie” Rolland Sullivan

Updated: 24 minutes ago
Eugenia Ellen “Jeanie” Rolland Sullivan

Latest News

Funerals

Florence Deborah Coulter

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Florence Deborah Coulter

Funerals

Stephen “Steve” Dale Alfred

Updated: 22 hours ago
Stephen “Steve” Dale Alfred

Funerals

Marlene Brady Cayton

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 4:36 PM EDT
Marlene Brady Cayton

Funerals

Harry White, Jr.

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 3:41 PM EDT
Harry White, Jr.

Funerals

Charlene Rae “Char” (Haller) Boylen

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 9:35 AM EDT
Charlene Rae “Char” (Haller) Boylen

Funerals

Felix “Tim” Wallow Garrett III

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:31 AM EDT
Felix “Tim” Wallow Garrett III