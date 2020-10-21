Advertisement

Route 50 rollover closes Eastbound lane

Crews responded at 11:39 p.m. Tuesday night.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 1:30 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Route 50 Eastbound lane is currently closed due to a vehicle accident.

A water truck was headed towards Parkersburg and rolled over into the Eastbound lane.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, no injuries were reported.

Crews are still on scene.

Stick with 5 News for updates.

