Route 50 rollover closes Eastbound lane

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Route 50 Eastbound lane is currently closed due to a vehicle accident.

A water truck was headed towards Parkersburg and rolled over into the Eastbound lane.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, no injuries were reported.

Crews are still on scene.

