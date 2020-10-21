Route 50 rollover closes Eastbound lane
Crews responded at 11:39 p.m. Tuesday night.
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 1:30 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Route 50 Eastbound lane is currently closed due to a vehicle accident.
A water truck was headed towards Parkersburg and rolled over into the Eastbound lane.
According to Harrison County 911 officials, no injuries were reported.
Crews are still on scene.
Stick with 5 News for updates.
Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.