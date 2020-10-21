Advertisement

South Harrison takes down shorthanded Braxton County, 4-1

The Eagles played with just eight players
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 11:15 PM EDT
LOST CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - The South Harrison Hawks are moving on to the Class AA, Region II, Section 2 title game on Thursday with a 4-1 victory over Braxton County this evening.

The Hawks will face Lewis County who defeated Herbert Hoover in their semifinal, 2-1.

Braxton County was playing with just eight players on the field on Tuesday night after four of their players were forced to quarantine due to COVID-19 contact tracing.

Emily Bennett scored two goals for South Harrison and Bre Smarr had the lone score for the Eagles.

