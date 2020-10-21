Voters cast their ballots on the first day of early voting in Harrison County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) -Early voting began today in West Virginia and many voters were seen waiting patiently to cast their ballot in Harrison County.

“50 minutes I timed it,” one local said that was how long he waited in line, but everyone agreed that it was important to exercise their right.

“We need change,” another Harrison County resident said.

Many agreed.

“There’s so much going on, so many people are dissatisfied,” another local said.

All over the state, lines of voters were seen but they all said the purpose is far more important than the wait.

“This world is backing up tremendously compared to what it has been based on what is going on in this country,” another local said.

Once voters made it inside the polling place, they spent on average 5-10 minutes casting their ballots. Voters were seen taking precaution by social distancing and wearing their masks. Volunteers would take temperatures and further protective practices took place once voters were inside.

With precautions in place, voters said there’s only one other important factor those not at the polls need to consider.

“Everyone had better get out here and vote,” a resident said. “It’s going to be a heck of a fight.”

“I feel this one is very important as to how things are going to go.”

“Voting is very important.”

Early voting will run from Wednesday through Oct. 31. Locations on where to vote can be found here.

