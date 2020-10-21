Wednesday Evening Forecast | October 21st 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We have our break from those gloomy days with bright sunshine draped across NCWV. Temperatures are quite warm for late October in the upper 70s currently with some areas expected to hit the low 80s before the day is done. Tonight, patchy fog across the area may limit visibility so be careful driving if you are out late or early tomorrow. Once the fog mixes out, another dose of sunshine and warm weather will greet us for Thursday.

Thursday: A hot October day with bright sunshine following a foggy morning start. Mainly dry with a few clouds late. High: 80

Friday: Sunny start with clouds gradually increasing becoming partly cloudy by the end of the day. Some rain late likely during the night into our weekend start. High: 78

This Weekend: A few waves of wet weather will be around for both Saturday and Sunday. Drier times will feature stuborn cloud cover but the current forecast for Sunday incorporates a few more rays of sun peeking out behind those clouds. Temperatures will be much cooler and it will have a damp feel outside. Daytime highs will range from the mid to upper 60s.