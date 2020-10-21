William “Bill” Howard Wyckoff, 77, of Weston, West Virginia, returned to his Heavenly home on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Bill passed peacefully of natural causes at his residence with loving family by his side.Bill was born September 18, 1943, in Clarksburg, West Virginia, to Herbert H. and Gladys DeMastus Wyckoff. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by two sisters: Willa Mae Wyckoff, who died in infancy, and Beverly Wyckoff Kopp and husband, Donald L. Kopp, of Clarksburg; along with his daughter, Tracie Lynne Wyckoff Foster of Salem, West Virginia, whom he loved and missed very much.Bill is survived by his wife, Nora Lou Williams Wyckoff of Weston, West Virginia, whom he married on June 15, 1963; two daughters: Beverly Wyckoff Woods of Morgantown, West Virginia, and Emmylou Pumphrey and husband, Aubrey Pumphrey Sr., of Reynoldsville, West Virginia; and one son, Billy Wyckoff and wife, Jaime, of Weston, West Virginia. Bill’s doggie, Sugar, will miss the walks and watching Bill mow his lawn.Bill will continue to be loved and missed by his nine grandchildren: Brian Leggett (Lindsey), Brooke Nelson (Tyler), Dalton Woods, Micah and Josiah Foster, Chelsie Cantarelli (Michael), Charlie Pumphrey, Ayden and Ian Wyckoff. Bill was blessed with five great grandchildren: Parker and Porter Leggett, Emmett Nelson, Levi and Maci Cantarelli, as well as many loved nieces, nephews, and cousins.Bill lived throughout his life in the communities of Adamston, North View, and Reynoldsville, and also in Washington DC. Reynoldsville is where Bill and Nora chose to raise their children. He was very active in the Reynoldsville community whether he was volunteering with the Reynoldsville Fire Department or supporting the many activities of his kids and grandkids.Bill was a 1961 graduate of Victory High School and went on to attend West Virginia University where he was a member of the football team. Among the many jobs held, Bill was a pipefitter/plumber by trade. He then went on to work over twenty years and retired from the West Virginia Division of Highways, Harrison County Headquarters.Bill was a Born Again Christian and grew in his faith of the Lord Jesus Christ. He served as a Trustee and Deacon at the Reynoldsville Baptist Church. Bill became a great teacher and served many roles within the Judson Baptist Camp. Most recently, Bill was a faithful member and Deacon of the New Hope Christian Church in Reynoldsville. Bill’s family is grateful for all the thoughts and prayers from his friends and family. He was a great man and will be missed by many.A private family service will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to WVU Medicine Hospice or the Reynoldsville Volunteer Fire Department.We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of William “Bill” Howard Wyckoff. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

