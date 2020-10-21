WVU to host Florida in January’s Big 12/SEC Challenge

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia will host Florida in the 2020-21 Big 12/SEC Challenge on January 30 at the Coliseum. This will be the first meeting between the two teams at the Coliseum.

The Mountaineers and Gators last met in December of 2018 at Madison Square Garden in the Jimmy V Classic, a game the Gators won, 66-56.

The 2⃣0⃣2⃣1⃣ @SEC/@Big12Conference Challenge pairings are a 🔒.



Which matchup are you most excited for?! pic.twitter.com/SXhw5JqOM4 — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) October 21, 2020

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.