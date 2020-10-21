Advertisement

WVU to host Florida in January’s Big 12/SEC Challenge

Mountaineers and Gators last met in 2018
WVU UF
WVU UF(WDTV)
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia will host Florida in the 2020-21 Big 12/SEC Challenge on January 30 at the Coliseum. This will be the first meeting between the two teams at the Coliseum.

The Mountaineers and Gators last met in December of 2018 at Madison Square Garden in the Jimmy V Classic, a game the Gators won, 66-56.

