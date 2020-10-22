3 Monongalia County bars cited for health and safety violations

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration cited three bars in Monongalia County for violating health and safety guidelines.

The three bars cited were Mason Jar Saloon and Hot Spot, High Street Canteen, and Joe Mama’s.

The businesses have their liquor licenses suspended for 10 days while the citations are under review. The penalty could be extended or lessened based on the incident, the business' history, or an improvement plan put in place by the business.

They were cited as part of the WVABCA’s ongoing compliance checks to make sure businesses are keeping customers safe during the pandemic.

WVABCA Commissioner Fred Wooten will review the citations and determine the appropriate administrative action for the businesses.

“The WVABCA is committed to assisting businesses in order to protect their patrons, employees and the public,” Wooten said.

But most of bars inspected by authorities were found to be following guidelines

“It’s night and day,” WVABCA spokesperson Gary Robinson said. “A vast majority of these businesses are doing their best.”

More than two dozen businesses were found to be in compliance:

123 Pleasant Street

Baby Squirrel’s Saloon

Big Times

The Bank at 344 High

Code

Almost Heaven

Fat Daddy’s

Gibby’s

Sports Page

4th & Goal (criminal citations were issued to patrons for false ID)

Blaze

Bugsy’s

Crockett’s Lodge in Star City

Sabraton Station

The Met

Pryzm

Liquid Lounge

Sunnyside Bullpen

Tailgater’s Pub

Tropics

Blaze

Varsity Club

Kegler’s Sports Bar

Bartini Prime

Buffalo Wild Wings at Suncrest Plaza and at University Town Center

Los Mariachis on Van Voorhis Rd.

Texas Roadhouse in Star City

Whitetail Crossing (greater Morgantown area on US Rt. 119)

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.