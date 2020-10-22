3 Monongalia County bars cited for health and safety violations
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration cited three bars in Monongalia County for violating health and safety guidelines.
The three bars cited were Mason Jar Saloon and Hot Spot, High Street Canteen, and Joe Mama’s.
The businesses have their liquor licenses suspended for 10 days while the citations are under review. The penalty could be extended or lessened based on the incident, the business' history, or an improvement plan put in place by the business.
They were cited as part of the WVABCA’s ongoing compliance checks to make sure businesses are keeping customers safe during the pandemic.
WVABCA Commissioner Fred Wooten will review the citations and determine the appropriate administrative action for the businesses.
“The WVABCA is committed to assisting businesses in order to protect their patrons, employees and the public,” Wooten said.
But most of bars inspected by authorities were found to be following guidelines
“It’s night and day,” WVABCA spokesperson Gary Robinson said. “A vast majority of these businesses are doing their best.”
More than two dozen businesses were found to be in compliance:
123 Pleasant Street
Baby Squirrel’s Saloon
Big Times
The Bank at 344 High
Code
Almost Heaven
Fat Daddy’s
Gibby’s
Sports Page
4th & Goal (criminal citations were issued to patrons for false ID)
Blaze
Bugsy’s
Crockett’s Lodge in Star City
Sabraton Station
The Met
Pryzm
Liquid Lounge
Sunnyside Bullpen
Tailgater’s Pub
Tropics
Blaze
Varsity Club
Kegler’s Sports Bar
Bartini Prime
Buffalo Wild Wings at Suncrest Plaza and at University Town Center
Los Mariachis on Van Voorhis Rd.
Texas Roadhouse in Star City
Whitetail Crossing (greater Morgantown area on US Rt. 119)
Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.