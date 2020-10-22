Betty Mae Paugh, 87, of Jane Lew, was called Home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. She passed at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport after a brief illness.She was born in Weston on July 24, 1933, a daughter of the late Cecil James and Ruth Thompson Skinner.Betty’s favorite Christmas present was marrying her best friend and love of her life, Albert Ray Paugh on December 25, 1955. She had missed him dearly since his passing on October 6, 2000, but they have been reunited to share eternity.In addition to her parents and husband, Betty was preceded in death by one son, Kevin Ray Paugh; two grandsons: Quinton Bodkin and Lincoln McGraw; and two brothers: Lonnie and George Skinner. Just hours after Betty’s passing, her sister, Mary Lanham of Florida, joined Betty at Heaven’s Gates.Her compassionate and selfless nature will be carried on by her two daughters: Kimberly Bodkin and husband, Gregory, of Good Hope, and Sherri Romans and husband, Kenneth, of Weston; one son, Bruce Paugh of Jane Lew; one daughter-in-law, Nila Paugh of Jane Lew; three grandchildren: Mike Romans, Eric Romans, and Aaron McGraw; two great-grandchildren: Jaelyn and Katelyn Romans; one brother, James Skinner of Hurricane; and several nieces and nephews.Betty was a graduate of Sand Fork High School and attended McCann’s Run United Methodist Church. Over the years she was employed at G.C. Murphy’s, Lambert’s Val-vue Curb Service, and Mr. Donut all in Weston. However, her favorite career was caring for her children and home while also baking all her favorite treats. Betty also enjoyed gardening and always had the prettiest flowers. She had a kind compassionate heart and was always caring for others before herself. Betty will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.A graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens located at 2397 US Hwy 19 in Jane Lew at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, October 24, 2020 with Reverend Ronald C. Brown officiating. Interment will follow.We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Betty Mae Paugh. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

