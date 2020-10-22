Advertisement

Delegate Danielle Walker introduced an anti-discrimination act

By Kaley Fedko
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s being touted as the strongest anti-discrimination act in our state’s history. Delegate Danielle Walker introduced it in Morgantown today, Oct. 22.

“We are here today to take a stand against discrimination, prejudice, and hate,” said Delegate Walker.

“The West Virginia Can’t Wait Platform” does just that according to Delegate Danielle Walker.

It’s a plan comprised of many policies that will combat racism in the criminal justice system, school system and the workplace. It’s passing will all depend on what happens on Nov. 3.

“We have candidates up and down the ballot, and each person is gonna have a responsibility of they feel comfortable in introducing. We’re gonna start working ahead of time to get bi-partisan support on these policies,” said Delegate Walker.

Some of these polices are the tracking of of rates of arrest and prosecution by race in the justice system, tracking rates of discipline and suspension across demographics and track hiring rates across different demographics.

The platform states agencies found using persistent bias will be stripped of state funding if they fail to address it.

“We shouldn’t be necessarily afraid of change even if it perhaps makes up uncomfortable. I think we’re always gonna find that we’re in a better place when we embrace one another in our shared community,” said Morton.

“We can work across the aisle, in the middle of the aisle, around the aisle, and make sure that we are putting West Virginians first,” said Delegate Walker.

Delegate Walker stressed that the platform isn’t a party issue, but a people issue.

