Advertisement

Doddridge County girls & boy top Class A Region II field

Bulldog runners Carter Lipscomb & Lexi Lamb won individual titles
XC
XC(WDTV)
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARSONS, W.Va (WDTV) - Doddridge County’s fight to be able to run at Thursday’s regional meet in Tucker County paid off as both the girls and boys teams won the team competition to advance to next Saturday’s state meet.

Bulldog sophomore Lexi Lamb topped the field in her first-ever regional meet with a time of 20:45, just five seconds shy of the course record. Trinity’s Jenna Barnett came in second at 21:40 and Doddridge freshman Maria Bee placed third.

Doddridge won the Region title as a a team with 29 points and Tucker County came in second with 42 as both teams advanced to the state meet.

Bulldog senior Carter Lipscomb won his third regional title, finishing one second shy of the Camp Kidd course record at 16:21. His teammate Trent Gola placed second at 17:48 and South Harrison Carter Bowie came in third place.

Doddridge County captured the region crown on the boys side as well and Notre Dame came in second place with 53 points. The Fighting Irish will make their first trip to the state meet in school history.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Mountaineers tabbed fifth in Big 12 Preseason Women’s Basketball poll

Updated: 8 minutes ago
Finished sixth in the conference in 2019-20 season

Sports

East Fairmont girls & boys soccer advance to section finals

Updated: 15 hours ago
Bees both won their section semifinal games, 6-0

Sports

EF’s Christopher & Fairmont Senior’s Zuchelli win Region I XC titles

Updated: 16 hours ago
Erykah Christopher & Logan Zuchelli won the individual races

Sports

North Marion’s Hall & Murphy share irreplaceable QB bond

Updated: 22 hours ago
Premier Bank Player of the Week

Latest News

Sports

WVU to host Florida in January’s SEC/Big 12 Challenge

Updated: 23 hours ago
Mountaineers and Gators last met in 2018

Sports

Gondrezick, Niblack earn preseason honorable mention All-Big 12 honors

Updated: 23 hours ago
Duo earned conference honorable mention in 2019-20 season

Sports

Bridgeport tops Class AAA ahead of return, North Marion up to No. 6 in AA

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 12:42 AM EDT
Doddridge slides to No. 2 in A after two week hiatus

Sports

South Harrison downs Braxton, 4-1

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 12:28 AM EDT

Sports

Doege to return home to Lubbock

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 12:17 AM EDT

Sports

South Harrison takes down shorthanded Braxton County, 4-1

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 11:15 PM EDT
The Eagles played with just eight players