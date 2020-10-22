Doddridge County girls & boy top Class A Region II field

PARSONS, W.Va (WDTV) - Doddridge County’s fight to be able to run at Thursday’s regional meet in Tucker County paid off as both the girls and boys teams won the team competition to advance to next Saturday’s state meet.

Bulldog sophomore Lexi Lamb topped the field in her first-ever regional meet with a time of 20:45, just five seconds shy of the course record. Trinity’s Jenna Barnett came in second at 21:40 and Doddridge freshman Maria Bee placed third.

Doddridge won the Region title as a a team with 29 points and Tucker County came in second with 42 as both teams advanced to the state meet.

Bulldog senior Carter Lipscomb won his third regional title, finishing one second shy of the Camp Kidd course record at 16:21. His teammate Trent Gola placed second at 17:48 and South Harrison Carter Bowie came in third place.

Doddridge County captured the region crown on the boys side as well and Notre Dame came in second place with 53 points. The Fighting Irish will make their first trip to the state meet in school history.

