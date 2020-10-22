Advertisement

East Fairmont girls & boys soccer advance to section finals

Bees both won their section semifinal games, 6-0
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 12:29 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - East Fairmont boys and girls soccer each won their section semifinal games, 6-0, as they both advanced to Saturday’s section final. They each will play the winner of Thursday’s games between Keyser and Fairmont Senior.

The Lady Bees downed North Marion, 6-0, in the early game. Maddie Lott netted three goals and Keirstyn Maxey added a pair. Becky Buchanan had another.

The boys team took care of Frankfort, 6-0, behind a four goal night from Lance Cerrullo. Blake Boyers and Cole Peschl had a goal a piece.

