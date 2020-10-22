Advertisement

EF’s Christopher & Fairmont Senior’s Zuchelli win Region I XC titles

Erykah Christopher & Logan Zuchelli won the individual races
Erykah Christopher
Erykah Christopher(wdtv)
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Reigining AA-A state champion Erykah Christopher will return to the course on Halloween to defend her crown as the East Fairmont senior won the Region I AA XC Championship this afternoon with a time of 21:15. Big 10 champion and Fairmont Senior sophomore Lydia Falkenstein came in second at 21:38 and Philip Barbour’s Audrey Williams place third at 22:24.

Fairmont Senior won the team championship while Philip Barbour placed second and East Fairmont came in third to qualify their teams for the state meet.

The top 12 individual runners will also run at states in two weeks. North Marion freshman Taylor Hess placed fifth and Philip Barbour’s Jaycee Everson came in seventh. Fairmont Senior’s Sophia Tomana crossed the line in eighth and her teammate, Taylor Kendziora came in 10th.

Region I AA Girls XC Championship Results

On the boys side, Fairmont Senior’s Logan Zuchelli earned the regional championship, crossing the line at 17:10. He edged out his teammate and Big 10 champ Tyler Hayes who came in second at 17:41. Frankfort’s Garrett Ferguson placed third.

The top 11 on the boys side punched their ticket to states. That includes East Fairmont freshman Drew Moore who came in eighth at 18:49 and his teammate Joshua McPherson who placed tenth with a time of 19:04.

Frankfort won the meet as team and Fairmont Senior and East Fairmont placed second and third respectively to qualify as a team for the state meet.'

Region I AA Boys XC Championship Results

