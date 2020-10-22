Health officials report 323 new cases of COVID-19, five additional deaths in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 323 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Thursday.

It brings the total count to 21,057.

DHHR officials also reported five additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Thursday bringing the death count to 418.

The patients were a 77-year old male from Upshur County, a 77-year old male from Marshall County, a 95-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 73-year old female from Hancock County, and an 80-year old male from Brooke County.

“The loss of five additional lives is difficult to report,” said DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill Crouch. “To these families, we extend our deepest sympathy and commitment to continue working to end transmission of this deadly virus.”

DHHR officials said 4,473 cases are currently active.

According to data from DHHR, 188 patients are currently hospitalized. 63 patients are in ICU, and 21 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (166), Berkeley (1,473), Boone (318), Braxton (51), Brooke (199), Cabell (1,266), Calhoun (33), Clay (56), Doddridge (67), Fayette (739), Gilmer (64), Grant (179), Greenbrier (163), Hampshire (122), Hancock (198), Hardy (102), Harrison (629), Jackson (363), Jefferson (545), Kanawha (3,426), Lewis (70), Lincoln (221), Logan (727), Marion (366), Marshall (267), Mason (168), McDowell (107), Mercer (625), Mineral (204), Mingo (538), Monongalia (2,248), Monroe (214), Morgan (114), Nicholas (179), Ohio (485), Pendleton (73), Pleasants (23), Pocahontas (66), Preston (186), Putnam (810), Raleigh (702), Randolph (395), Ritchie (33), Roane (92), Summers (88), Taylor (164), Tucker (60), Tyler (28), Upshur (233), Wayne (523), Webster (25), Wetzel (112), Wirt (35), Wood (513), Wyoming (202).

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Berkeley, Boone, Braxton, Brooke, Cabell, Clay, Doddridge, Lincoln, Marion, Marshall, Mingo, Monroe, Morgan, Pendleton, Putnam, Ritchie, Taylor, Wayne, Webster, Wirt, and Wyoming counties.

Berkeley County, October 22, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County, October 22, 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Braxton County, October 22, 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Holly Gray Park, 401 Holly Grove Drive, Sutton, WV

Brooke County, October 22, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Old Wellsburg Middle School, 1447 Main Street, Wellsburg, WV

Cabell County, October 22, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell County Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (flu shots offered)

Clay County, October 22, 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 452 Main Street, Clay, WV, Pre-registration at www.ipsumcovidresults.com

Doddridge County, October 22, 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Doddridge County High School, 79 Bulldog Drive, West Union, WV

Lincoln County, October 22, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV

Marion County, October 22, 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Marion County Health Department, 300 Second Street, Fairmont, WV

Marshall County, October 22, 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV

Mingo County, October 22, 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Williamson Health and Wellness Center, 183 East 2nd Street, Williamson, WV

Monroe County, October 22, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Peterstown Elementary School, 108 College Drive, Peterstown, WV

Morgan County, October 22, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Warm Springs Middle School, 271 Warm Springs Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Pendleton County, October 22, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Pendleton County Health Department, 273 Mill Road, Franklin, WV

Putnam County, October 22, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Putnam County Fairgrounds, 522 Park Road, Eleanor, WV

Ritchie County, October 22, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Ritchie Regional Health Care, 135 S. Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV, Pre-registration at www.ipsumcovidresults.com

Taylor County, October 22, 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV (flu shots offered)

Wayne County, October 22, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Webster County, October 22, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Bakers Island, 52 Baker Addison Park, Webster Springs, WV

Wirt County, October 22, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Coplin Clinic, 483 Court Street, Elizabeth, WV, Pre-registration at www.ipsumcovidresults.com

Wyoming County, October 22, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV

Testing is available to everyone, including asymptomatic individuals. Additional testing will be held Friday, October 23 in Berkeley, Cabell, Doddridge, Greenbrier, Harrison, Kanawha, Mingo, Monroe, Morgan, Randolph, Taylor, Upshur, Wayne, Wirt, and Wyoming counties.

