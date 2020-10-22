Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | October 22, 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Some fog might be rolling through this morning, but at least we’re going to have a good day. A high-pressure system near WV will keep us mostly dry and sunny for today, as well as bring highs to the upper-70s to low-80s. This will not only make us feel like we’re back in September, but some areas could even come close to tying record highs today. Tomorrow will not be as warm, but we’ll still be in the upper-70s, with mostly sunny skies. Overnight, however, a cold front will push through and cause temperatures to drop to the mid-60s, as well as bring rain showers, mostly in the morning and then in the afternoon. A few more showers and clouds will stick around on Sunday as well. Next week, rain showers will be moving through our region, as well as cloudy skies and Fall-like temperatures. In short, try to enjoy today and tomorrow while you can, because, after Friday, it will be wet and dreary.

Today: It’s going to feel like Summer today, with bright sunshine and highs in the upper-70s to low-80s. Make sure to drink plenty of water as you go out and enjoy the sunshine. High: 80.

Tonight: It’s going to be a calm night, with mostly clear night skies. Temperatures will be cool, but at least we’ll be above average. Low: 56.

Friday: It’s going to be nice tomorrow, but as we head into the evening and overnight hours, a cold front will approach West Virginia, bringing clouds and even a shower or two during the overnight hours. High: 78.

Saturday: It’s going to be a dreary start to the weekend, with most of the rain moving through during the morning hours. Then a few more will stay for the rest of the day, as well as mostly cloudy skies. High: 66.

