BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Mary Rosella Wright Glaspell, age 72, of Clarksburg, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at her residence following an extended illness. She was born February 25, 1948 in Belington, WV, a daughter of the late Harry Wright and Ada Kimble Wright.Her husband, Paul Glaspell Jr, whom she married March 21, 1970, resides at their home in Clarksburg.Mary is survived by three children, Randall Glaspell of Clarksburg, Tina Knight and her husband Jeff of Waynesboro, VA, and Bradley Glaspell and his wife Rachel of Fairmont; seven grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. Four siblings, Richard Wright of Chattanooga, TN, Roger Wright and his wife Jeanie of Central Station, WV, William Wright of Lost Creek, and Robert Wright of Stonewood; and her mother in law Faye Glaspell of Clarksburg, as well as several nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by two sisters, infant Wanda Wright and Helen Sandy; two sisters-in-law, Joan Wright and Brenda Wright; her brother-in-law Terry Glaspell, and her father-in-law, Paul Glaspell Sr.Mary graduated from Victory High School. She worked in real estate for a number of years, including Omni Real Estate and Kaufman Real Estate. She attended Life Group Outreach in Anmoore and was Christian by Faith. She was a fan of Facebook, having liked to play Farmville. She was an avid cat lover, having had seven cats of her own. Above all, she adored her children and her grandchildren. Her giving and outgoing personality will be missed by her family and friends alike. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 11:00 am in the Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Baron Claypool presiding.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

