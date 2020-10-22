Advertisement

Milan Puskar Health Right compiles 2,000 COVID-19 relief kits

By Kaley Fedko
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 9:23 AM EDT
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - In one day, Milan Puskar Health Right (MPHR) employees and clients compiled 2,000 COVID-19 relief kits Monday.

MPHR’S Community Education Group partnered with 18 organizations in the state to distribute the kits.

“They’re going to organizations that help people who are dealing with homelessness, domestic violence organizations, and organizations that offer free clinics that deal with people who may not have the best circumstances right now," says Marcus Hopkins, policy director For Community Education.

Some will stay at MPHR.

The kits contain hand sanitizer, two masks, educational reads, and a Kroger gift card.

Hopkins stressed the importance of hand sanitizer because he says the country is in the prime time for another wave of coronavirus to begin.

“In flu season we average about 75,000 deaths just from the flu. Now we’re at about 220,000 for COVID-19. With these two epidemics, and with the COVID-19 being considered a global pandemic, we really need to be in a position where we are setting up people to protect themselves the best they can," adds Hopkins.

He also says the project has been in the works since July. The kits will be distributed at the organizations’ discretion.

