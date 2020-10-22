Morgantown woman broke the world record for the most pull-ups

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman with a passion for fitness, in quarantine ends up beating a world record for most pull ups.

Morgantown’s very own beats a world record for most pull ups done by a woman. Rupa Hulat says that there were a number of roadblocks she had to overcome.

Hulat got her start in body building.

At the Gritstone Gym, nobody expected the COVID-19 pandemic, including Hulat who moved to West Virginia from California.

“Just as we got here is when everything kind of hit with the quarantine,” said Hulat.

While staying at home during the quarantine, Hulat set the goal to beat the world record.

“And then, we started doing pull ups (haha) and that led to the path that she talked about I mean, 'what’s this record? What’s that record? Maybe this is possible,” said Matt Hulat.

“That next morning, he had trouble breathing and he passed and there was no reviving. I got that news in july on the same day my attempt was disqualified,” said Rupa.

Breaking a world record comes with many requirements so friends were, “making sure that the form was correct, making sure that Rupa’s chin was going over the bar,” said her friend Andre Hoyos.

Supporters helping Hulat to be a witness of her pulling.

“I was like, are you kidding me it’s an honor. I would love to be a witness to see you do the guiness world record, that’s so cool,” said Corey mitchell.

With every exertion, onlookers are inspired.

“I walked in the door and I saw this woman who was pushing her body in a way that she wanted to push it, particular records, particular goals,” said Emily cook.

