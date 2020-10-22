Mountaineers tabbed fifth in Big 12 Preseason Women’s Basketball poll
Finished sixth in the conference in 2019-20 season
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia women’s basketball was selected to finish fifth in the Big 12 women’s basketball poll that was released today.
The Mountaineers finished sixth last season at 17-12 overall, and 7-11 clip in conference play.
10-time reigning conference champion Baylor was selected to win the conference yet again, receiving 9 first place votes. Texas was chosen second with one first place vote followed by Iowa State and Kansas State.
Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.