Police are looking for a missing girl in Bruceton Mills

BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va (WDTV) - Juvenile Ava Shafer has been missing since yesterday, Oct. 21., according to a Facebook post by the Preston County Sheriff’s Department.

According to the post, Shafer is missing, “after being very upset and scared.” Her car was found parked just off the side of the road in Bruceton across from the lime shed.

The Sheriff’s department is asking anyone who may have seen anything in that area during the hours of 6:45 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. and noticed anything to call the Preston County Sheriff’s Office at (304)-329-1611 or the West Virginia State Police (304)-329-1101.

