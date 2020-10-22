Advertisement

Thursday Evening Forecast | October 22nd 2020

7 day forecast NCWV
7 day forecast NCWV(wdtv)
By Colleen Campbell
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Sunny days continue with hot temperatures for late October. We have a cold front that will sweep through late Friday night into Saturday bringing us rain and possibly an isolated t-storm to a rumble of thunder. This weekend won’t be a washout and there will be plenty of dry times in there with stubborn cloud cover. A little cooler on Saturday than Sunday as a warm front will bring milder temperatures into the region once again.

Friday: Starting with sunshine, clouds gradually increasing throughout the afternoon. Mainly dry up until late-day. A few showers riding along a frontal boundary will sweep through late and overnight an isolated storm will be possible into Saturday morning. High: 80

Saturday: A little windy with rain, mainly in the morning, and then a few isolated showers following that. Cloudy times with rays of sun peeking through for a few moments throughout the day. High: 62

Sunday: Warmer but still damp with occasional rain showers. High: 64

Latest News

Forecast

Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | October 22, 2020

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Joseph Williams
It's going to be a very warm, sunny afternoon today, but we won't see these conditions forever. Find out why right here!

Forecast

Wednesday Night Forecast | October 21st 2020

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Colleen Campbell
Dry mid-week with hot weather before rain returns for this weekend and temperatures cool down

News

11 PM Forecast October 21st 2020

Updated: 18 hours ago

Forecast

Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | October 21, 2020

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 7:16 AM EDT
|
By Joseph Williams
We'll heat up this morning, but by how much and why? Find out right here!

Latest News

Forecast

Tuesday Night Forecast | October 20th 2020

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 11:32 PM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
Clearing sky tonight with patchy fog possible on our way to a nice mid-week warmup

News

11 PM Forecast 10 20 2020

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 11:29 PM EDT

News

Colleen Campbell's 6 PM WX 10 20 2020

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 6:30 PM EDT

Forecast

Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | October 20, 2020

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 7:20 AM EDT
|
By Joseph Williams
It's been a warm but cloudy start to the morning, but we'll heat up even more soon! Find out when and how much right here.

Forecast

Jordan Darensbourg’s Monday Night Forecast | October 19, 2020

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 7:11 PM EDT
|
By Jordan Darensbourg
So far, it's been a calm morning, with some clouds. However, we'll see rain push in soon. Find out when and where most of the rain will be right here.

News

Jordan Darensbourg's Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 7:09 PM EDT