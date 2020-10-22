Thursday Evening Forecast | October 22nd 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Sunny days continue with hot temperatures for late October. We have a cold front that will sweep through late Friday night into Saturday bringing us rain and possibly an isolated t-storm to a rumble of thunder. This weekend won’t be a washout and there will be plenty of dry times in there with stubborn cloud cover. A little cooler on Saturday than Sunday as a warm front will bring milder temperatures into the region once again.

Friday: Starting with sunshine, clouds gradually increasing throughout the afternoon. Mainly dry up until late-day. A few showers riding along a frontal boundary will sweep through late and overnight an isolated storm will be possible into Saturday morning. High: 80

Saturday: A little windy with rain, mainly in the morning, and then a few isolated showers following that. Cloudy times with rays of sun peeking through for a few moments throughout the day. High: 62

Sunday: Warmer but still damp with occasional rain showers. High: 64