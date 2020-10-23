All Barbour County schools will have mental health counselors

PHILLIPI, W.Va (WDTV) - The Brandon Wellness Center is located in the Philip Barbour High School where it offers the first point of contact for behavioral referrals, or even just questions from the community.

Now the Barbour Community Health Association’s school based program is contracted by the Board of Education to begin providing behavioral and health services to all Barbour County schools.

Isolation caused by the pandemic is inevitable with the six feet apart guideline but Director of Behavioral Health for the Barbour Community Health Association Aaron Williams says, this makes it worse.

“When it comes to mental health, we know that isolation often tends to be an aggravating factor,” says Williams.

Superintendent Jeffrey Woofter says like adults, students are also suffering from the pandemic.

“Just different circumstances like the covid-19 pandemic wrecking havoc on everyone, kids are no different, they have the same issues,” said Woofter.

Williams offers tips on how to cope.

“One is finding ways to stay connected throughout all of this in some way shape or form, whether that be Facetime, video chatting, whether that be phone calls.”

The wellness center at the high school will still be the central hub for the community.

