All eyes on McBride in year two as Mountaineer

Made all Big 12 freshman team in 2019-20
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Miles “Deuce” McBride splashed on the Big 12 scene a year ago, with his signature “ MJ shrug” shot in the Mountaineers upset win over No. 2 Ohio State in Cleveland in December, and electrifying dunk in what would become WVU’s final game of the season, yet another upset win over No. 4 Baylor at the Coliseum in March.

Now in year two, the scouts will be watching.

“From the standpoint of calls and interest from people at the next level, he’s the first name out of their mouth,” WVU head coach Bob Huggins said.

McBride was selected to the All-Big 12 freshman team, averaging 9.5 points and totaling 35 steals and 15 blocks at the guard spot.

With the departure of guard Jermaine Haley, the sole starter gone from last year’s group, McBride may slide into a starting role for the Mountaineer in 2020-21.

