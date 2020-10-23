Advertisement

Colorado wildfires drag on later than normal, break records

By PATTY NIEBERG
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — In parts of Colorado, the sky has been gray, the sun hazy and the odor of a burning campfire has persisted for much of September and October.

Colorado broke the record for its largest wildfires on record twice this season, with the top fire burning over 318 square miles.

Normally, snow helps tamp down the devastation by this time of year, but drought across Colorado and warming temperatures have dragged out the misery wrought by wildfires.

One of Colorado’s smaller fires exploded late Wednesday to 196 square miles and closed Rocky Mountain National Park.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Hotel front desk worker in Colo. deals with approaching Troublesome fire

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
Thousands of people are under evacuation from the fast-growing East Troublesome Fire in Colorado.

National

Walmart sues US in pre-emptive strike in opioid abuse battle

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO
Walmart filed a lawsuit saying that the Justice Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration are blaming the company for the government’s own lack of regulatory and enforcement policies to stem the crisis.

National Politics

Trump campaign tapes voters at drop boxes, threatens lawsuit

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MARC LEVY
The campaign acknowledged the taping in a letter from a lawyer that complained it had caught voters on video illegally depositing multiple ballots. City elections officials responded they could not confirm the activity was inappropriate under Pennsylvania law.

National Politics

A look inside a Pennsylvania ballot storage facility

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Inside a locked and secured room, the unopened returned ballots are being kept in York County, Pa.

Latest News

National Politics

Man arrested in Kannapolis, N.C. with van full of guns and explosives allegedly researched killing Joe Biden

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Ochsner
An order filed in federal court earlier this month outlines the plans by a man identified as Alexander Hillel Treisman, who also used the alias Alexander S. Theiss. He is being held on child pornography charges.

National Politics

Man arrested in N.C. allegedly plotted to kill Biden

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
A man was arrested in Kannapolis, N.C., with a van full of guns and explosives with alleged plans to carry out an act of terrorism, including trying to assassinate Joe Biden.

National

Weakened Hurricane Epsilon moves north over Atlantic Ocean

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Epsilon was about 195 miles east of Bermuda on Friday morning.

National

Consumers plan to spend less this holiday season

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CNN Newsource
Researchers found that on average, people planned to spend a little more than $997 on gifts, food and other necessities for the holidays - $50 less than last year.

National Politics

The second and final debate between President Trump and Joe Biden was a more civil affair

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The second and final debate between President Trump and Joe Biden was a more civil affair.

National

Morgan Stanley to cover tuition for 60 students at three HBCUs

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
The financial giant announced the $12 million academic program this week.