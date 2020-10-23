Elkins, Berdine win Class AA Region II XC meet

PARSONS, W.Va (WDTV) - The Tigers roared on the Camp Kidd cross country course today as both the girls and boys XC teams won the Region II championship to punch their ticket to states.

On the girls side, senior Addison Berdine came in first place at 21:59. Braxton County’s Heidi Payne came in second at 23:08 and Tiger sophomore Samantha Sproul placed third at 23:27.

The girls team won the team competition with 33 points followed by Liberty Harrison at 40.

In the boys race, Elkins junior Charlie Smoak stole the show with a winning time of 17:18. His teammate Lucas Anger came in second at 17:54 and Lewis County’s Jacob Moore took bronze., crossing the line at 18:10.

The Minutemen won the team event with a score of 30, followed by Elkins with 31 points. Both teams advance to the state meet.

