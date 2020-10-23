Health officials report 335 new cases of COVID-19, four additional deaths in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 335 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Friday.

It brings the total count to 21,392.

DHHR officials also reported four additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Friday bringing the death count to 422.

The patients were a 73-year old male from Putnam County, a 95-year old male from Putnam County, an 83-year old male from Putnam County, and a 95-year old female from Brooke County.

“As West Virginians, we must not tire of preventive measures that ensure the health and safety of our friends, family and neighbors,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “I urge you to continue wearing your mask, with frequent hand washing and social distancing.”

DHHR officials said 4,602 cases are currently active.

According to data from DHHR, 193 patients are currently hospitalized. 68 patients are in ICU, and 18 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (165), Berkeley (1,497), Boone (325), Braxton (56), Brooke (201), Cabell (1,293), Calhoun (33), Clay (58), Doddridge (69), Fayette (745), Gilmer (64), Grant (179), Greenbrier (167), Hampshire (123), Hancock (207), Hardy (102), Harrison (632), Jackson (368), Jefferson (554), Kanawha (3,459), Lewis (72), Lincoln (225), Logan (738), Marion (367), Marshall (274), Mason (170), McDowell (112), Mercer (644), Mineral (207), Mingo (546), Monongalia (2,259), Monroe (223), Morgan (123), Nicholas (180), Ohio (487), Pendleton (75), Pleasants (23), Pocahontas (68), Preston (192), Putnam (827), Raleigh (712), Randolph (399), Ritchie (34), Roane (94), Summers (92), Taylor (165), Tucker (61), Tyler (30), Upshur (234), Wayne (531), Webster (25), Wetzel (134), Wirt (37), Wood (519), Wyoming (216).

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Berkeley, Cabell, Doddridge, Greenbrier, Harrison, Kanawha, Mingo, Monroe, Morgan, Pendleton, Randolph, Taylor, Upshur, Wayne, Wirt, and Wyoming counties.

Berkeley County, October 23, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Hedgesville High School, 109 Ridge Road North, Hedgesville, WV

Cabell County, October 23, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell County Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (flu shots offered) AND 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell County EMS Station #6, 1766 Washington Avenue, Huntington, WV

Doddridge County, October 23, 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Doddridge County High School, 79 Bulldog Drive, West Union, WV

Greenbrier County, October 23, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, WV State Fairgrounds, 947 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV

Harrison County, October 23, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Jackson Square (back door of the Health Department), Traders Alley, Clarksburg, WV

Jefferson County, October 23, 2:00 PM – 5:30 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, 1948 Wilshire Road, Kearneysville, WV, for appointment, please call 304-728-8416 & press 1.

Lincoln County, October 23, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (Walk-in testing)

Kanawha County, October 23, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Old Main Plaza (across from Cozumel Restaurant), St. Albans, WV (flu shots offered)

Mingo County, October 23, 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Williamson Health and Wellness Center, 183 East 2nd Street, Williamson, WV

Monroe County, October 23, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Monroe County Health Department, 200 Health Center Drive, Union, WV

Morgan County, October 23, 8:30 AM – 12:30 PM, Warm Springs Middle School, 271 Warm Springs Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Pendleton County, October 23, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Pendleton County Health Department, 273 Mill Road, Franklin, WV

Randolph County, October 23, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, 22 Buffalo Street, Elkins, WV

Taylor County, October 23, 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV

Upshur County, October 23, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Buckhannon-Upshur High School, 270 BU Drive, Buckhannon, WV

Wayne County, October 23, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wirt County, October 23, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Coplin Clinic, 483 Court Street, Elizabeth, WV, Pre-registration at www.ipsumcovidresults.com

Wyoming County, October 23, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV

