Jordan Darensbourg’s Friday Night Lights Forecast | October 23, 2020

We’re Warming Up Today, But When Will The Rain Come?
By Jordan Darensbourg
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We’ve had a spectacular day with highs near 80 in some places, but that all changes late tonight with a frontal boundary sweeping in from the west that could bring in a few showers and maybe, just maybe, a rumble of thunder. The weekend we expect to be much cooler with rain chances on both days, however, Saturday night into Sunday for the mountain counties is the most likely time and place for rain during the weekend.

Tonight: Clouds building with a few showers overnight as a frontal boundary passes through. Shouldn’t affect high school football tonight. Low: 52

Saturday: Mainly cloudy with a few showers in the morning and a MUCH cooler afternoon as the frontal boundary completes its march through West Virginia. High: 56

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with lows near average and maybe some more rain, this time mainly in the mountain counties and after midnight. Low: 42

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers hanging around, especially early. High: 60

Monday: We’ll be mainly cloudy with a few showers hanging around yet again. High: 67

