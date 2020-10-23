Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | October 23, 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s going to be a good day as you head out today. A high-pressure system near our region is keeping us dry for most of today, giving us mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper-70s, just slightly cooler than yesterday. During the evening hours, however, clouds will start rolling in. A cold front will then sweep in during the overnight hours, bringing rain showers that stick around until late-Saturday morning. A roll of thunder is possible, but the biggest issue tonight will mostly be rain, so just drive safely if heading out. After a cloudy Sunday, another cold front will sweep in around Monday night, bringing more rain showers into our region. After that, skies will be mostly cloudy, with temperatures remaining within seasonable Fall averages. In short, try to enjoy today while you can, because the next few days will not be as nice.

Today: It’s going to be a gorgeous afternoon today, but clouds will start pushing in during the late-afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be in the upper-70s, cooler than, but comparable to, yesterday. High: 79.

Tonight: The cold front sweeps in during the overnight hours, bringing cool temperatures and rain showers. Some rolls of thunder are possible, but the biggest issue will be rain. Make sure to take it slow on those slick roads tonight. Low: 53.

Saturday: After a rainy, wet morning, skies will have an occasional break in the clouds, but it will be much cooler than today, thanks to cool air flowing from the north. High: 60.

Sunday: A few showers will push through our region. Skies will still remain cloudy, and we’ll see temperatures stay Fall-like. High: 62.

