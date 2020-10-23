Advertisement

Kanawha-Charleston Health Department employees to receive hazard pay bonus

Employees with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department will be receiving a hazard pay bonus.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Employees with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department will be receiving a hazard pay bonus.

At Thursday’s Board of Health meeting, it was announced that a one-time salary enhancement of $500 will be given to health department workers.

The bonus will go to 27 employees, who have been employed at the health department since the pandemic’s beginnings in March.

The hazard pay bonuses are coming from CARES Act funds that the department has received.

