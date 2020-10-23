Advertisement

Lester Lee White, Sr

Lester Lee White, Sr.
Lester Lee White, Sr.(Lester Lee White, Sr.)
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lester Lee White, Sr., 89, of Craigsville went home to be with the Lord and be reunited with his loving wife, Elenore Vangeline (Walters) White on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Raleigh General Hospital in Beckley. Born April 18, 1931 in Camden on Gauley, he was the son of the late Byrne and Audrey (Ramsey) White.  In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his son, Tim White; brothers: Buddy White, Glen White, and Andy White; sisters: Betty Layberger, Ann Bragg, and Jean Peyatt. Lester proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. Lester, after serving in the Air Force, attended Business College in Clarksburg, WV earning an Associate Degree in Business.  During his lifetime he engaged in a variety of occupations including Logging with his father, Byrne, Auto Body work, Carpentry, Assisting with Tax Preparation and also was self-employed with a successful carpentry/masonry business.   Lester enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, treasuring every moment he spent with them.  Recently he developed an interest in bird watching and could be found many evenings sitting on his front porch watching the birds, always making sure the feeders were full. He also enjoyed Westerns and drives over the Scenic Highway. Left to cherish his memory are: son,  Lester( and Diane) White, Jr. of Summersville, WV;  with grandson, Steven (and Gretchen) White,  great-grandson,  Jackson,  and granddaughter,  (Shane and) Leslie Groves and great-granddaughter, Edith; son, Jeffery (and Robin) White of  Michigan; with grandson, Jamie(Joy) and great-granddaughter Erin; granddaughter, Jessie  Dage(Stephen) and great-grandsons: Andrew and John Matthew, great-granddaughter, Louisa Marie; grandsons, Levi (Bekah) White and  Will White, granddaughter, Ellie White; daughter-in-law, Tamera White of Summersville and granddaughters:  Misty Dawn of Summersville, WV  and (Archie and) Jennifer Vannoy with great-granddaughter, Dixie; daughter, Liz (White) Bragg of Craigsville,WV;  with granddaughter,  Natasha Tucker with great-grandson, Peyton; grandson, Ricky (and Lauren) Bragg with great-granddaughter, Laurelin; daughter, Delinda “Jane” (and Tim) Dick of Craigsville, WV;  with grandsons:  Timothy Dick of California and Dustin Dick of Craigsville, WV; son, Jamie (and Teri) White of Craigsville, WV;  with  granddaughter, Stephanie White of Corbin, Ky and  grandson, Robert White of Craigsville with great-granddaughters: Cheyenne White and Liberty White; son, Wesley White of Cowen;  with grandson, Wesley (Bubba) White Jr. and great-grandson, Grayson; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends to mourn his passing. Services to celebrate Lester’s life will be held 11am, Sunday, October 27, 2020 at West Virginia Memorial Gardens, Calvin with the Reverend Steve White officiating.  Burial with Military Honors will follow the service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.adamsreedfh.com Adams-Reed Funeral Home, Cowen, is honored to be serving the White family.BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Funerals

Lester White, Sr.

Updated: moments ago
Lester White, Sr.

Funerals

Mary Rosella Wright Glaspell

Updated: 21 hours ago
Mary Rosella Wright Glaspell

Funerals

Betty Mae Paugh

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 5:14 AM EDT
Betty Mae Paugh

Funerals

Patty Darlene Radcliff Burnside Coe

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 2:30 PM EDT
Patty Darlene Radcliff Burnside Coe

Latest News

Funerals

Joseph “Joe” Dean Bailey

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 9:35 AM EDT
Joseph “Joe” Dean Bailey

Funerals

William “Bill” Howard Wyckoff

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 9:31 AM EDT
William “Bill” Howard Wyckoff

Funerals

Richard T. “Richie” Golden

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 9:27 AM EDT
Richard T. “Richie” Golden

Funerals

Betty Jean Thomas

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 9:23 AM EDT
Betty Jean Thomas

Funerals

Eugenia Ellen “Jeanie” Rolland Sullivan

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 9:20 AM EDT
Eugenia Ellen “Jeanie” Rolland Sullivan

Funerals

Florence Deborah Coulter

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 9:16 AM EDT
Florence Deborah Coulter