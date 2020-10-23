BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Lester White, Sr., 89, of Craigsville went home to be with the Lord and be reunited with his loving wife, Elenore Vangeline (Walters) White on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Raleigh General Hospital in Beckley.Born April 18, 1931 in Camden on Gauley, he was the son of the late Byrne and Audrey (Ramsey) White. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his son, Tim White; brothers: Buddy White, Glen White, and Andy White; sisters: Betty Layberger, Ann Bragg, and Jean Peyatt.Lester proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. Lester, after serving in the Air Force, attended Business College in Clarksburg, WV earning an Associate Degree in Business. During his lifetime he engaged in a variety of occupations including Logging with his father, Byrne, Auto Body work, Carpentry, Assisting with Tax Preparation and also was self-employed with a successful carpentry/masonry business. Lester enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, treasuring every moment he spent with them. Recently he developed an interest in bird watching and could be found many evenings sitting on his front porch watching the birds, always making sure the feeders were full. He also enjoyed Westerns and drives over the Scenic Highway.Left to cherish his memory are: son, Lester( and Diane) White, Jr. of Summersville, WV; with grandson, Steven (and Gretchen) White, great-grandson, Jackson, and granddaughter, (Shane and) Leslie Groves and great-granddaughter, Edith; son, Jeffery (and Robin) White of Michigan; with grandson, Jamie(Joy) and great-granddaughter Erin; granddaughter, Jessie Dage(Stephen) and great-grandsons: Andrew and John Matthew, great-granddaughter, Louisa Marie; grandsons, Levi (Bekah) White and Will White, granddaughter, Ellie White; daughter-in-law, Tamera White of Summersville and granddaughters: Misty Dawn of Summersville, WV and (Archie and) Jennifer Vannoy with great-granddaughter, Dixie; daughter, Liz (White) Bragg of Craigsville,WV; with granddaughter, Natasha Tucker with great-grandson, Peyton; grandson, Ricky (and Lauren) Bragg with great-granddaughter, Laurelin; daughter, Delinda “Jane” (and Tim) Dick of Craigsville, WV; with grandsons: Timothy Dick of California and Dustin Dick of Craigsville, WV; son, Jamie (and Teri) White of Craigsville, WV; with granddaughter, Stephanie White of Corbin, Ky and grandson, Robert White of Craigsville with great-granddaughters: Cheyenne White and Liberty White; son, Wesley White of Cowen; with grandson, Wesley (Bubba) White Jr. and great-grandson, Grayson; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends to mourn his passing.Services to celebrate Lester’s life will be held 11am, Sunday, October 27, 2020 at West Virginia Memorial Gardens, Calvin with the Reverend Steve White officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow the service.Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.adamsreedfh.comAdams-Reed Funeral Home, Cowen, is honored to be serving the White family.

