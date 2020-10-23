Police: Three people assaulted and robbed a man in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Three people allegedly robbed and assaulted a male victim in Fairmont on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

According to a police report, the victim said that he was trying to sell a cell phone at a home on Cedar Street when D’Aundre Glover, Faith Lee Harris and Christopher Glaspell attacked him with a Billy Club. The victim told police that the three stole items from him including a maroon Carolina bag, a maroon hat, about $200 and slip on sandals, according to officials.

Police say that the victim was bleeding from his mouth and nose and had multiple injuries to his face and his ribs.

Officials say that when they arrived to the home on Cedar Street, Glaspell jumped out of the side window and fled the scene. Officers found the items described by the victim inside the home and they arrested Glover and Harris, according to the police report.

Both Glover and Harris are charged with robbery in the first degree, malicious wounding and conspiracy to commit a felony. Both are being held at North Central Regional Jail.

