Ruling made in injunction hearing over school re-entry map

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A judge has made a ruling during a hearing with the WVEA over the color-coded school re-entry map.

The hearing is being held Friday afternoon.

Judge Webster has denied the petition for a preliminary injunction and grants motion to dismiss both counts of the case.

The West Virginia Education Association filed an injunction over the school re-entry map earlier this month.

This is a developing story.

